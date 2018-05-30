Pakistan toned-down cigarette warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying: report

Philip Morris International Inc and British American Tobacco Plc lobbied Pakistan’s government to tone down health warnings on cigarette packs, Reuters reported saying that the industry-wide campaign has persuaded the govt to do as requested.

According to the news agency, PM.N sent official letters to the government of Pakistan and also held meetings with the prime minister and asked him to water down the health warnings on cigarettes, while also asked him to curb the illegal trade of cigarettes.

BAT also wrote letters to PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and held meetings with Pakistani officials for the same purpose.

Reuters also cited two current officials and one former one. The three officials said that they were told to tone down a warning, while they were also under “pressure” from PM Abbasi’s office.

In a response to Reuters’ questions, Philip Morris said in a statement: “Like any global company, PMI regularly speaks with governments all over the world on a wide range of subjects, including our efforts to replace cigarettes with smoke-free products.”

A BAT spokesperson also said in a statement: “Like many companies, as part of our open and transparent engagement with governments, we regularly consult a wide range of representatives in health, trade, revenue, customs, agriculture and other relevant areas on a range of issues that affect our business.”