SBP issues codes of e-branches issuing fresh currency notes for Eid

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday issued codes of e-branches of banks that will be issuing new currency notes prior to Eid.

According to SBP a total of 1,535 e-branches will be issuing fresh currency notes to customers from June 1 to June 14 all across the country.

E-branches of the Banks that will be issuing fresh notes include 792 across Punjab, 402 in Sindh, 226 in Jhyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 66 across Balochistan.

According to the State Bank 36 e-branches will be issuing fresh notes in Islamabad and 13 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

SBP’s notice states that an individual can obtain three packets of Rs 10, 1 packet of Rs 50 and Rs 100 as per availability of stock.

The service can be availed by sending an SMS along with your CNIC number to the desired branch code to 8877.

After sending the message, a transaction code will be received that has to be presented at your desired bank to receive the new notes.

Some of the banks issuing fresh notes include National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Meezan Bank, Faysal Bank, MCB Islamic Bank and Bank Al- Falah.