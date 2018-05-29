Abbas jumps up to top-20 in Test rankings

LAHORE: Pakistani pacer Muhammad Abbas on Tuesday jumped up to top 20 in Test rankings for bowlers after his match-winning performance at Lord’s against England.

Abbas, who took 8 wickets in the Test match – 4 in each innings – ranked 20th in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

Moreover, pacer Muhammad Amir also improved to 32, Hasan Ali jumped up to the 61st sport, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan made his way to the top-100.

Only two Pakistan bowlers are among the ICC top 20 bowlers, including injured Yasir Shah, who dropped down to 18th due to inactivity, and Muhammad Abbas.

In the batting department, Azhar Ali remained the only Pakistani batsman to remain in the top-20 as he maintained his 12th position in the ICC standings.

Muhammad Abbas took 4/23 in the first innings, while he managed 4 wickets again in the second innings leaking just 41 runs. His aggregate of 8/64 is the best ever bowling figure by any Pakistan bowler at Lord’s.

The pacer was also named man of the match for his performance at the iconic stadium.