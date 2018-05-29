Must form inquiry commission to probe Durrani’s book: Ousted PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: While speaking to journalists outside the accountability court on Tuesday, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif claimed that a national inquiry commission must be formed to probe The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, the book former head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Asad Durrani wrote in collaboration with former chief of the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), AS Dulat.

“Asad Durrani has made important statements in the book,” Nawaz claimed.

Nawaz, however, also added that there was ‘no point’ in simply prosecuting a single person over the issue. He claimed that former dictator Pervez Musharraf and former Chief of General Staff (CGS) Shahid Aziz also wrote similar statements in their books.

Durrani, meanwhile, appeared before the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday to clarify his views and his decision to write the book.

The GHQ, in turn, has decided to initiate a Court of Inquiry to formally investigate the claims made in the book. Durrani’s name has also been added to the Exit Control List (ECL).

Nawaz Sharif also commented on former Chief Justice Nasir ul Mulk’s appointment as the country’s caretaker PM, claiming that the former judge was an ‘exceptional person’.

“Everyone should hail the decision of appointing him as caretaker PM,” Nawaz asserted.

The PML-N Supremo also criticised the decision to withdraw security from politicians, claiming,

“If an accident occurs then who will be responsible for it,” and said that politicians were now at a greater risk of being targeted.