President signs into law FATA-KP merger bill

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday signed the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Interim Governance Regulation 2018.

The regulation is a set of interim rules for FATA until it merges with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The merger is expected to be completed within a framework of two years.

Earlier on Sunday a bill on KP-FATA merger was passed by the KP Assembly with two-thirds majority after it was approved from the Senate and National Assembly (NA).

The bill is set to merge the tribal borderlands consisting of the seven agencies and six frontier regions with KP.

The tribal people will get representation in the KP Assembly under the 31ST Amendment Act.

In the previous week, NA and Senate had passed the bill 31st Amendment Bill 2018.

The Bill was tabled by Law Minister Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk in the NA after the parliamentary committee approved it after months of disagreement between coalition partners with the opposition over its clauses.

During the NA session on May 24 the bill was put to vote where it secured votes of 229 lawmakers for constitutional amendment and one against it.

Whereas in the Senate 71 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill and 5 opposed the amendment.