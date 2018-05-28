Lahore Weather

Asad Durrani to appear before GHQ today to explain his position on controversial book

Web Desk

RAWALPINDI: Former Director General of the Inter Services Intelligence, Lt. General (retd) Asad Durrani will appear in the General Headquarters (GHQ) today to explain his role and the position he took in the controversial book The Spy Chronicles, which he co-authored with India’s Research and Analytical Wing (RAW) former head AJ Singh.

Head of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)–the army’s media wing–Major General Asif Ghafoor revealed this information via twitter.

The book has caused waves in Pakistan and led to many individuals, across the civil-military divide, questioning Asad Durrani’s decision to co-author the book.

Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, for instance, claimed that had any politician authored such a book, he or she would have been branded a ‘traitor’.

Rabbani also wondered if General Durrani had acquired permission from the government or from his institution before publishing this book.

 

