Armed assailants martyr 2 traffic wardens in Quetta

QUETTA: Two traffic wardens were martyred when armed assailants opened fire at them at Sarki Road in Quetta on Sunday.

According to reports, the two traffic personnel were on duty near Capri cinema when 2 armed assailants opened fire at them.

The wardens were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their wounds on the way, while one of the assailants was also killed in exchange of fire with the police force.

Police has initiated an investigation in the incident, while it has also recovered the evidences from the spot.