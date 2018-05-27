Caretaker CM of Balochistan still remains uncertain

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and leader of the opposition were still unable to finalise the name of caretaker chief minister for their province despite holding a third meeting in the Assembly.

Earlier, the government and opposition gave eight names each in the first meeting.

Five names were shortlisted out of the 16.

The five names are Alauddin Marri, Minister for Environment Ahmed Ali and former senator Kamran Murtaza for the caretaker minister from the government, while the opposition gave the names of former ambassador Qazi Ashraf and former speaker Aslam Bhotani.

KPK, moreover, has already decided that Manzoor Afridi will be the province’s caretaker chief minister.

Sindh and Punjab also remain undecided so far.