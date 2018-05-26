Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem ul Haque has denied his own previous comment about Imran Khan’s appreciation on slapping Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz.

Previously, Haque had said in a video message that Imran Khan appreciated him for slapping Daniyal Aziz.

In another video, he clarified that Khan had not appreciated him for slapping, however, he (Imran Khan) supported his (Naeem ul Hauqe) verbal response to Aziz.

Naeem ul Haque also took to Twitter and said, “Contrary to what some media is projecting IK never appreciated the slap but commended me for countering the abusive and false onslaught of Daniyal. IK never encourages use of violence anywhere anytime.”

Contrary to what some media is projecting IK never appreciated the slap but commended me for countering the abusive and false onslaught of Danial. IK never encourages use of violence anywhere anytime. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 25, 2018

On Tuesday, in a TV show, Naeem lost his temper and slapped Daniyal Aziz when he called him ‘thief’.