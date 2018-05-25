JUI to protest against FATA-KP merger

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) on Friday announced that it will stage a protest against Senate’s decision to pass the bill that paves way for FATA-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa merger.

A day after the National Assembly passed the historic 31st Amendment Bill on Thursday, paving way for FATA-KP merger, the Senate on Friday endorsed the bill and passed it with a significant majority.

JUI, however, has objected the move and called for a protest against the merger. The party leaders announced that the jamiat will stage a Dharna outside the provincial assembly in Peshawar.

According to reports, JUI has initiated preparations for the protest, while it has also directed the party workers to gather outside the KP assembly on Sunday.

During Thursday’s session in the NA, the JUI-F lawmakers chose to vote out over their reservations.