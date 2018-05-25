Priyanka urges world to support Rohingya refugees

DHAKA: Bollywood actress and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights Priyanka Chopra on Thursday asked the international community to support Rohingya refugees, especially women and children.

During her recent field trip to Bangladesh, Priyanka said that “Refugee children are the world’s responsibility because they don’t have anywhere to go. They don’t have anything they can call their own,”

During her four days visit to Rohingya refugee camps at Cox’s bazaar on the Southern tip of Bangladesh, the Bollywood actress said, “for the Rohingya children, over 300,000, in the camps in Bangladesh, this is the only space that allows them to be kids.”

700,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to migrate towards the border of Bangladesh as a result of military insurgent attacks on police posts and army base while many refugees were accusing security forces with the charges of killing, rape and arson.

The United Nations has named this military crackdown as “ethnic cleansing,” that Myanmar denied with the remark that “security forces were conducting a legitimate counter-insurgency operation against “terrorists.”

During a press conference in Dhaka, Chopra urged the international community “to handle the issue of Rohingya children living without basic rights to food, clean water, shelter, proper sanitation and education.”

She said, “there’s so much to be done. They need your money, time, compassion.”