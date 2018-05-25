Nawaz demands to call NSC over Asad Durrani’s book

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday demanded to call an emergency National Security Committee (NSC) meeting over ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani’s book.

Former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani recently published a book – Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace – co-authored by Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)’s ex-chief AS Dalut.

Referring to the recently published book, the ex-PM suggested that an emergency NSC meeting must be called to ponder upon the matter, just like one was called after his statements regarding 2008 Mumbai attacks caused a stir.

Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani also criticised former chiefs of intelligence agencies of Pakistan and India on co-authoring a book together.

While addressing the Senate session on Friday, Rabbani said that it was alarming that on one hand, relations between Pakistan and India are tense, while on the other, former intelligence chiefs of both the countries are writing a book together.

Rabbani lashed out stating that if a civilian or politician had dared to do so, there would have been “hype, hue and cry of treason” against them. He added that they would have been labeled as traitors.