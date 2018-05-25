‘Kaptaan’ behind Peshawar’s destruction: Shehbaz

NAROWAL: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan saying that he “had ruined Peshawar”.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of District Headquarters Hospital, Shehbaz lashed out at Khan, questioning him about PTI’s performance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the past 5 years.

He said that the opposition often labeled him as “Showbaz (show off)” Sharif for sharing details regarding his development projects. Shehbaz questioned if Khan had made even a single hospital during his tenure.

CM Shehbaz said that Khan had destroyed Peshawar. He further added that PTI criticised Lahore Metro Bus project and termed it jungla bus but then ended up doing the same in Peshawar.

Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) President said that the rich and poor were provided with the same facilities in Punjab. While referring to Khan he questioned, if it was the same in KP.

Shehbaz turned his criticism to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stating that Sindh had also been “destroyed”. He expressed anguish over Karachi’s state.

PML-N leader added that Punjab had started treading a new chapter of public health in the country. Sharif said that millions of rupees were spent just so quality health care can be provided to the poor.

Shehbaz said that PML-N had transformed District Headquarters Hospital by providing CT scan services and automatic surgical beds.

PML-N President said that free treatment of kidney-related diseases and medicines were being provided all across Punjab. Shehbaz said that PML-N took South and Central Punjab as equals without any difference or discrimination.