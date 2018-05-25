Felt no shame in slapping Aziz: Haque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haque on Friday remarked that he felt no shame in slapping Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz.

Haque, in a statement said that PTI chief Imran Khan had commended his act.

Earlier on Thursday, Aziz had deemed PTI as a party with no moral courage to admit its wrongs and own its actions.

The Minister for Privatisation had said that he stood by his words of labeling PTI leaders as thieves because that’s what they were. He added that Khan and Jahangir Tareen had stolen public money through tax evasions.

Aziz condemned the slapping incident and further said that no action had been taken against Haque’s behavior by PTI which proved that they lacked the audacity to own their mistakes.

Earlier on Tuesday night PTI leader Naeemul Haque slapped Privitization Minister Daniyal Aziz during a live television show Aapas Ki Baat on Geo news.

During the show, both the leaders shared inappropriate remarks which led to Haque to resort to violent behaviour. Another guest Pakistan People Party’s Nafeesa Shah left the show following the slapping incident.