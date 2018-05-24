FATA-KP merger a big step towards alleviating reservations: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that the FATA-KP merger was a ‘big step’ towards alleviating reservations of tribal people.

Imran was addressing a National Assembly session which passed the bill for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas merger.

The PTI chief congratulated the parliamentarians for passing the bill that cleared the way for the merger.

Imran vowed for holding local body polls in FATA as soon as possible. He also urged to constitute a committee to listen legitimate demands of tribal people.

During his speech, the PTI chief lambasted the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif saying “I am proud to have brought to justice a corrupt prime minister for money laundering.”

He said that that protesting through sit-ins was his party’s political right.

The PTI lawmakers walked out of the house once Imran had delivered his speech.