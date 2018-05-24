Comedy trio reunite for Hera Pheri 3

For all the Hera Pheri fans out there, Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiyya are back in action with the news of Hera Pheri 3 hitting the big screens very soon.

The comedy trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will be seen together in Hera Pheri 3 after 12 years.

According to sources, the film project was finalized in April after the actors confirmed their dates.

The movie will be scheduled for shooting from December 2018 to February 2019 and will be hitting the big screens in the later half of next year.

Kumar and Shetty took it to twitter to share their excitement for working together after 12 years.

This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today 🙂 pic.twitter.com/SaRsCCWqKq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2018

Akhshay in his tweet caption said that Hera Pheri 3 took him back to so many moments shared with one of his oldest friend Suniel Shetty. He added that it was lovely to be catching up with his co-star as it always was.

Shetty responding to Akshay’s tweet, expressed pleasure to have had the chance to catch up with an old friend. He explicitly referred to Akhshay saying ‘ayyeee Raaaajjjjuuuuu’ to make Kumar’s tweet a moment reliving the Hera Pheri days.

Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you!!! So happy to be smiling together forever! @akshaykumar https://t.co/ND4GJH8PwP — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 29, 2018

Neeraj Vora, the man behind Phir Hera Pheri had confirmed of a follow-up film after a massive success of the first sequel. However, Vora was unfortunately cast into coma and passed away.

Film producer Firoz Nadiawala had said that the addition to Hera Pheri franchise will be tribute to Vora’s movies.

The film tentatively titled Hera Pheri 3, will be one of the most awaited films of the comedy trio fans.