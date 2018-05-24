Maryam, Safdar arrive at Accountability Court to record statements in Avenfield reference case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar on Thursday will be recording their statements in Avenfield reference case.

The Sharif family appeared before the accountability court to record their statements respectively.

Maryam Nawaz’s statement recording is underway at the accountability court.

Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has already recorded his statement in Avenfield reference case in the past three consecutive hearings.

During the hearings, Sharif refuted all claims of any involvement in business dealings with the Qatari family. He further denied that no money trial had been produced by the prosecution to prove Nawaz’s link to the London flats.

Former PM had said on Wednesday’s hearing that hindrances, challenges and pressures increased on him following the initiation of a treason case against former President General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

Sharif remarked that he had speculated how difficult it would be to bring a former military ruler under trial. He added that in Pakistan, all the weapons are only for politicians.

Furthermore, the ex-premier while submitting rely of the last 5 out of the 128 questions, had informed the court that an intelligence officer had warned him through a conveyed message that Sharif should resign or he would be sent on an extended leave.

Nawaz asserted that the point of the message was to question his audacity of initiating an inquiry against Musharraf. PML-N Quaid revealed that Asif Ali Zardari has passed on a message to him to make the parliament endorse Musharraf’s second martial law.

Sharif had added that refusing to endorse the second martial law was his crime for which he has been paying the price.

Earlier Nawaz had termed Supreme Court’s (SC) disqaulification verdict as inappropriate and superfluous. He had also raised objections were the formation and selection of the Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Sharif and family have been under trial for corruption in Avenfield properties, Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills supplementary refernce cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).