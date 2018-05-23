Commander US CENTCOM General Joseph Votel calls army chief over Sabika Shiekh’s death

ISLAMABAD: Commander US CENTCOM General Joseph Votel called on Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday and expressed his grief over the death of Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh.

General Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that General Joseph Votel sent condolences to the family who lost their beloved child Sabika in the recent Texas school shooting.

Funeral prayers of Sabika Sheikh, moreover, were offered at the Hakim Saeed Ground in Karachi.

Many political leaders including Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah, governor Mohammad Zubair, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal, Amir Khan attended the Funeral.