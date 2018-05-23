Nawaz resumes recording statement in Avenfield reference case for third day running

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Miniter (PM) Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday resumed recording his statement for the third day in Avenfield reference case.

Nawaz along with family appeared before Judge Mohammad Bashir for the third day as Avenfield reference case resumed its hearing.

Former premier will be submitting his reply to the last 5 out of the 127 questions of the accountability court.

Sharif’s statement recording is underway at the accountability court.

Earlier on Tuesday’s hearing Nawaz had denied any involvement in business dealings with the Qatari family. He had further claimed that he had no association, ownership or claims of being the beneficiary to the London apartments or FZE Capital.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid had refuted any claims of involvement in Dubai Steel Mills, stating that he had only attended the inauguration ceremony and had never been a party to the company’s business dealings.

Sharif had raised objections on the Panama Papers JIT head Wajid Zia for employing services of his cousin Akhtar Raja’s company during the investigation. He said that Raja along with three-member NAB team had met Robert Radley, however, his report has no value as NAB team did not have the original documents.

Furthermore, PML-N Quaid had claimed that Raja had sent the photocopies for forensics in haste, adding that Akhtar should’ve known that there is no forensic examination of photocopies. Sharif asserted that the forensic expert was hesitant to conduct examination of the documents.

Sharif and family are recording their statements in Avenfield corruption reference case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).