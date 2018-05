RAWALPINDI: One citizen was martyred as Indian forces opened unprovoked fire from across the border on Tuesday.

According to details, Indian forces have initiated mortar fire in Charwai sector of Sialkot since Monday evening, which has resulted in death of a civilian identified as Aslam.

Indian forces have resorted to unprovoked firing throughout the past week. Last week on Friday, at least 4 civilians, including 3 children, were martyred due to Indian forces’ LOC violations.