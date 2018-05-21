Ahad Cheema sent to prison on 15-day judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court (ATC) on Monday sent ex-DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema to prison on 15-day judicial remand in Ashiana Iqbal housing case.

NAB probing unit presented the accused in Ashiana Iqbal housing scandal, Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafique, before an accountability court earlier today.

The watchdog told the court that it has completed inquiry from the accused in the case, while inquiry related to disproportionate assets of Ahad Cheema was still ongoing. It was also said that Cheema owns assets disproportionate to his said income.

NAB added that significant information was extracted from Cheema’s computer, while the bureau representative also requested extension in remand of the ex-DG LDA for further inquiry.

The court, however, dismissed the request and sent Ahad Cheema to prison on 15-day judicial remand.

On May 11, an accountability court allowed NAB to keep custody of Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafique for 7 more days during a hearing.

NAB officials presented the accused Ahad Cheema, private firm owner Shahid Shafique, chief engineer PLDC Bilal Qadwai and Imtiaz Ahmed before an accountability court in Ashiana Iqbal housing scandal after their previously granted remand period came to an end.