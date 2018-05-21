‘PTI’s 100- day agenda merely an illusion’: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday berated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s 100-day plan, terming the agenda as ‘false claims’ and ‘mere eloquence’.

Saad Rafique took it to twitter in a series of tweets lashing out on PTI leadership. The railways minister in his tweets said that PTI had made promises of 10 million jobs, 5 million houses, 1 billion trees and 350 dams, which were merely an illusion.

ایک کروڑ نوکریوں اور پچاس لاکھ گھروں کا دعویٰ ایک ارب درختوں اور 350 ڈیموں کی مانند محض سراب ھے — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) May 21, 2018

He added that those who were chanting slogans of accountability failed to make ehtasaab commission operational in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Rafique in his tweet said that ‘Khyber Bank was destroyed during Imran Khan’s tenure’ alleging that KPK’s governance was being eaten up by cannibalistic mice’.

احتساب کا نعرہ لگانے والوں نے

کے پی کے میں اپنا بنایا احتساب کمشن بھی نہ چلنے دیا خیبر بنک کی تباھی عمران کے دور ھی میں ھوٸ — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) May 21, 2018

Earlier, PTI on Sunday had presented a 100-day plan during an event in Islamabad. The agenda aimed at the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with KPK, creation of the province of South Punjab and provision of greater authority to Balochistan’s government.

The 100-day agenda shed light upon economic growth, creation of 10 million jobs, promotion of manufacturing industry, investments in tourism industry and promises of improving the agricultural sector of the country.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen promised to give subsidy to the farmers so that they may become self-sufficient.