NSC ponders FATA reforms, Indian LOC violations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday chaired a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, in which matters pertaining the FATA reforms were pondered upon.

The meeting, held at the PM house, was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt General Naveed Mukhtar.

The meeting was also attended by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Defence and Foreign Minister Khurram Dastagir, chiefs of navy, air force, directors of military operations and military intelligence.

During the meeting, the FATA-Khyber Pakhtunkwa merger was discussed, while the PM also addressed the opinions and recommendations of various political parties over the matter.

Moreover, the NSC conference also highlighted Indian aggression along the LOC and also discussed the current internal and external security situation in the country.

Earlier this week, an NSC conference categorically dismissed former PM Nawaz Sharif’s remarks regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks saying that Nawaz’s “statements ignored concrete evidence and facts.”

On May 11 Nawaz Sharif had said in an interview to a local newspaper that ‘Militant organizations are active which can be termed as non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?. Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”