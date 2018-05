BAHAWALNAGAR: A 6-year-old minor girl was raped before being killed in Bahawalnagar on Saturday.

According to reports, a minor was raped before being stabbed to death in Chak Panjkosi area near Bahawalnagar.

The 6-year-old left home to play outside, but went missing afterwards, while the family found her mutilated body in fields nearby.

Police shifted the body of the deceased to a hospital for postmortem examination, while further investigations are also underway.