Armeena Khan to visit Syria for delivering donations

Renowned Pakistani actress Armeena Khan recently posted a picture on Instagram with a strong message for the Syrian refugees and children. Her post referred to a photo of a child surrendering to a camera.

In her post, the actress shared that she will be traveling to Syria in order to help the war victims by handing out donations and Zakat.

The talented actress said that, “This broke my heart. I have been following this conflict for years and I finally, have had enough. It is time to do something. It is time to do what is in my hands.”

She added, “I have decided to go out there myself to hand deliver donations, zakat to the war torn refugees and children of Syria. This is the holy month of Ramazan so start it off with a good deed,”

Armeena further stated that the people who are willing to donate should also participate as everything will be hand delivered by her. She also provided the link in the post.

The actress has collected donations for the refugees with different organizations in the past as well.