North Waziristan tribesmen call off protests after successful negotiations with political administration

PESHAWAR: The tribal people on Friday called off their protest against the targeted killings in North Waziristan Agency.

The tribal people announced to end their protest after negotiations with the political administration reached a conclusion in their favor.

According to the officials of political administration, army officials will patrol the area while deploying the army on all entry and exit points in the agency.

The negotiations also shed light on the due amount of compensation to the repatriated locals. Political administration officials assured the tribal people that the matter will be resolved shortly.

Residents of North Waziristan had been staged a five-day long protest against targeted killings of locals. The residents demanded assurance of security for the return of the displaced tribesmen during the military operation Zarb-e-Azb. The residents demanded from the political administration that targeted killings are dealt with so that the tribal people can live in peace.

The tribesmen expressed grief and concern over the fact that they left their homes and moved to camps as the operation started, just so peace could be restored in their hometown. However, while returning back, the tribesmen said that the agency was now considered as unsafe.

North Waziristan has recently been on a threshold of targeted killings and bomb explosions. Earlier, three people were shot dead in three separate incidents in Miranshah, Ziraki, and Khasukhel areas of the agency.

One of the deceased was identified as a school teacher, while the other son of a former MNA Maulana Deendar.

Previously two schools were also targeted in Khasukhel and Hurmuz areas. The locals said that they had been receiving threats from unidentified persons to shut down middle schools in the agency.