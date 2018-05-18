Pentagon urges Islamabad to do more for regional security

WASHINGTON: Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White called on Pakistan on Thursday to do more for regional security.

Briefing the media in the United States’ capital, White said that the US looked to Pakistan to enhance its efforts towards regional stability, and said that there was certainly more room for Islamabad to improve security in the region.

White also highlighted Pakistan’s shared destiny with its war-torn neighbour Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan should do more to bring stability to Kabul.

This, she argued, would also benefit Pakistan since it too is a victim of terrorism.