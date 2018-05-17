Karachi welcomes Ramadan under a spell of darkness, scorching heat

KARACHI: Various areas of the metropolis on Wednesday night were thrown into darkness due to power outage.

People of Karachi, though rejoicing the start of Ramadan were thrown under the clutches load-shedding.

The residents of Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Garden Liaqutabad, North Karachi, Surjani Town and F.B area faced difficulties in preparation of their sehri meals.

As people raged against the power outages, KE denied any such reports instead claiming that a load management strategy was being implemented.

KE officials said that work on one of the electrical units might have led to a load management strategy in some of the areas, adding that local technical faults shouldn’t be termed as load-shedding by the people.

According to Meteorological Department (Met), Karachi will be under a spell of scorching heat during the first week of the holy month as the temperature is expected to soar up to 40°C.

Earlier, Met office had speculated that the temperature may soar up to 38°C to 40°C.

Met officials added that the temperature may feel higher due to the lack of sea breeze. Previously issuing notices of public awareness, Health departments had stressed on the need of keeping oneself hydrated in this blistering heat.