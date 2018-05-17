‘No differences over caretaker PM’s name’: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani on Thursday remarked that there was no difference of opinion over the finalization of caretaker Prime Minister’s (PM) name.

Ghani added that the name of caretaker PM will be announced soon as the Constitution holds no ambiguity over the election of a caretaker PM.

He further stressed on the fact that PM Abbasi and National Assembly (NA) opposition leader Khursheed Shah had a constitutional responsibility to fulfill before the assembly concludes its sessions.

Ghani said that if the PM and opposition parties fail to mutually name the caretaker PM than the issue will be forwarded to a parliamentary committee, which consists of an equal number of members of the government and the opposition.

He also said that the interim set up doesn’t make much of a difference as governments have affected the electoral outcomes before, by bringing in a caretaker PM of their own.

The name of the caretaker PM is expected to be announced on May 18, as earlier opposition leader announced that the delay was due to some prior engagements, since the name had to be made public on May 15 previously.

In the wake of the upcoming general elections to be carried out as free and fair elections, the opposition political parties had demanded that elections are conducted under the Interim government. Thus with the government’s tenure almost ending, discussions and meetings were being held to decide on the election of caretaker PM.

Both the PM and opposition leaders, as per the Constitution of Pakistan had to present three names of nominees and mutually elect the caretaker PM.