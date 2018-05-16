Nawaz’s counsel begins cross-examination of key witness in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Wednesday will resume proceedings of Al Azizia Steel Mills reference case against former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, Nawaz Sharif’s legal counsel Khawaja Harris began cross-examination of key witness and former head of Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia.

Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz appeared before the court for the case proceedings.

Zia had concluded his statement recording in the last hearing on May 15.

In the previous hearing, NAB prosecutor had pled to the court to record Sharif’s statement in Avenfield properties case. The court reserved its verdict on NAB prosecutor’s plea.

Later on the court ruled that it would prepare a questionnaire for the accused as an overture before recording their statement.

Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif along with daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar were charged in Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield Properties and Flagship Investment Limited reference cases in September last year by NAB following the Panama Papers verdict.

The case proceedings of Avenfield properties completed its key witness statement recording on March 27.

The reference cases were to end within six months duration making it till mid-march; however, on May 9 trial court’s second extension plea was approved by the apex court, granting a month’s extension to conclude the trial.