Resolutions tabled against Nawaz in KPK, Punjab Assemblies

PESHAWAR: A resolution was submitted on Tuesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KPK) Assembly demanding a case against Nawaz Sharif under article 6 of the Constitution.

The resolution was submitted to the Provincial Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar by provincial Information Minister Shah Farman.

The resolution asserted that a treason case should be launched against Nawaz Sharif for risking Pakistan’s sovereignty in a recent interview to a local English newspaper. It further stated that Sharif had reflected a bad image of Pakistan for his own benefit.

Information Minister in the resolution demanded from the federal government to put censorship on Sharif’s interviews and statements regarding Mumbai attacks 2008 in print as well as in the digital media.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran had criticized Nawaz Sharif and demanded to place Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

On the other hand, in Punjab Assembly a similar resolution was tabled by Provincial Assembly Opposition leader Mehmoodur Rashid condemning Nawaz Sharif’s statement regarding Mumbai attacks 2008.

PTI’s leader Rashid said that earlier Sharif had dismissed National Security Committee’s (NSC) statement claiming that Nawaz’s remarks were grossly misinterpreted. He demanded that Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should hand in his resignation.

He further added that Nawaz was passing such remarks to create distraction from the corruption cases. Rashid said that Sharif was only playing the democracy card but in reality he has been conspiring against his own country by joining hands with foreign forces.

The resolution force stopped the workings of the assembly and asserted that the session will remain dysfunctional until Sharif apologizes for his statement from the nation.

On May 11 Nawaz Sharif had said in an interview to a local newspaper that ‘Militant organizations are active which can be termed as non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?. Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Sharif’s interview raised questions and heated things within the political environment after it was played by the Indian media as admittance by Pakistan of its involvement in Mumbai attacks. The interview has been subjected to criticism and may reveal conspiracies in near future, even though similar questions had been raised before from Pakistani military officials earlier.