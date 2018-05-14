PTI tables resolution against Sharif in Sindh Assembly

SINDH: A resolution was submitted on Monday in Sindh Assembly condemning Nawaz Sharif’s recent remarks over 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The resolution was tabled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), demanding to initiate a treason case against former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier today, Pakistan Awami Party’s (PAT) leader Khurram Ganadapur submitted a treason petition in Lahore High Court (LHC), urging the court to instigate a treason case against Sharif over his misleading remarks that have jeopardized Pakistan’s stance and its institutions.

The petition alleged Sharif of damaging Pakistan’s sovereignty by giving a statement that is against Pakistan and thus should be considered treason.

On May 11 Nawaz Sharif had said in an interview to a local newspaper that ‘Militant organizations are active which can be termed as non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?. Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Sharif’s interview raised questions and heated things within the political environment after it was played by the Indian media as admittance by Pakistan of its involvement in Mumbai attacks. The interview has been subjected to criticism and may reveal conspiracies in near future, even though similar questions had been raised before from Pakistani military officials earlier.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had issued a clarification notice on Sunday stating that Sharif’s remarks were “grossly misinterpreted by Indian media.”

The spokesperson said that the media had intentionally or intentionally validated Indian media’s malicious propaganda without going through the facts of the statement.

PML-N spokesperson further added that the party and its Quaid didn’t need any certificate from any person or authority over their consistent commitment and capacity to preserve Pakistan’s National security.