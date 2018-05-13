NSC meeting to discuss ‘misleading’ statements on Mumbai attacks

ISLAMABAD: A National Security Committee (NSC) meeting will be held on Monday to discuss ‘misleading’ media statements regarding the Mumbai attacks among other issues, an ISPR statement said earlier today.

According to DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would chair an NSC meeting on Monday to discuss major issues, including former PM Nawaz Sharif’s recent comments over the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

NSC meeting suggested to Prime Minister to discuss recent misleading media statement regarding Bombay incident. Being held tomorrow morning. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 13, 2018

In an interview with Dawn newspaper, Nawaz had said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Nawaz’s statements have been condemned by mainstream politicans, including Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sherry Rehman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan among several journalists and members from the civil society.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing a rally in Mirpur Khas today, said that Nawaz’s interview has been taken out of context and that he would never say such a thing.

The NSC meeting scheduled for tomorrow will also ponder upon several issues including the internal and external threats faced by the country and the overall security situation.

The PM-headed meeting will also include heads of the Pakistan armed forces, navy and the air force, DG ISPR, defence and foreign minister among other stakeholders.