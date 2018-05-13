Nawaz’s words taken out of context, says Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Nawaz Sharif’s recent quotes regarding the Mumbai Attacks were taken out of context.

In an interview with Dawn newspaper, Nawaz had said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Addressing a PML-N rally in Sindhri, Shehbaz said that former PM Nawaz’s interview was taken out of context. “Do you think Nawaz can say such a thing?” he questioned the attendees.

Shehbaz continued that he is Punjab’s Khadim-e-Aala, but the entire country is dear to him and that Pakistan’s development depends on elevation of all provinces and not just Punjab.

“To say that all the attention, as far as development is concerned, is in Punjab is unfair. It is said that no province other than Punjab receives water, but all provinces get the equal amount of share,” Shehbaz said.

He also criticised PPP co-chief Asif Ali Zardari for failing to provide enough facilities to farmers in Sindh.