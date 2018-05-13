Moneeza Hashmi barred from participating in Delhi media summit after being officially invited

LAHORE: Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of acclaimed poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, was barred from taking part in a media summit in Delhi after she had been sent an invitation, according to several media reports.

According to reports, Hashmi was barred from participating in 15th Asia Media Summit in Delhi after she had received an invitation. It was added that no explanation was issued by the administration regarding the issue.

Hashmi’s son, Ali Hashmi, took to Twitter to condemn the act.

@PMOIndia @SushmaSwaraj

This is your #ShiningIndia??

My 72 year old mother, daughter of #Faiz denied permission to participate in conference after being officially invited#Shamehttps://t.co/9bnc0E2OZd — Ali Hashmi (@Ali_Madeeh) May 12, 2018

It was said that when Moneeza reached the hotel, she was told that there was no booking in her name. Asia Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) director Chang Jin told the KASHF foundation media head that she would not be allowed to address the summit.

More than 200 foreign delegates participated in the summit hosted by India for the first time, with 54 speakers but there was no representative from Pakistan.