Petition seeking removal of NAB chief filed in SC

ISLAMABAD: A petition seeking removal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for “leveling allegations of money laundering against Nawaz Sharif” was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Awan filed the petition saying that “as long as Javed Iqbal is NAB chairman, the watchdog can never be transparent.”

The petitioner also sought an apology from the NAB chief for leveling “false accusations” against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier this week, NAB ordered an inquiry against Nawaz Sharif for allegedly laundering US$4.9 billion to India. The NAB Chairman took notice of media reports that highlighted the alleged laundering.

These reports claimed that the laundering incident had been mentioned in the World Bank’s 2016 Migration and Remittance Book.

Further statements claim that this money was laundered to the Indian finance ministry which subsequently led to India’s foreign reserves increasing, while Pakistan concomitantly suffered.

The State Bank of Pakistan, however, had rejected these claims in a press release dated 21st September 2016.