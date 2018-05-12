US and Pakistan can resolve their bilateral issues, claims Pak Ambassador to US

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry claimed that the issues plaguing Pakistan and America’s relationship were ‘resolvable’.

The Ambassador’s remarks come in the wake of America and Pakistan both imposing travel restrictions on each other’s diplomats.

America ordered Pakistani diplomats serving in the US to not travel beyond a 25 mile radius from where they are stationed. If they wished to travel beyond the limit, they would have to take permission at least five days before travelling.

Pakistan had responded in a tit for tat move to America’s restrictions, and Ambassador Chauhdry termed Pakistan’s move a ‘good step’.

While addressing the media, the ambassador claimed,

“The US will have to accept this as it is the only way to solve the issue. Is there any other way? We have to stay in contact. Problems can only be solved by staying in contact with each other.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Friday had imposed restrictions on American diplomats that stipulated that these diplomats would have to take prior admission before travelling, and would not be afforded the luxury of ‘fast-track’ luggage clearance at airports.

The stipulations also further included American diplomats possessing only one passport and staying in the country until the date mentioned on their visas.

The government will also bio-metrically verify mobile phones US diplomats possess, while they have to take a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the government if they wish to shift and use rented houses.