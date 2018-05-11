Sattar visits MQM Bahadurabad camp

Karachi: Senior MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar on Thursday night visited MQM Bahadurabad camp and expressed his commitment to the reconciliation process between the two factions.

MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari soon after the meeting briefed the media about the meeting.

He said that the party is working hard in order to restore its trustworthiness among the people, as the general election is nearby.

Furthermore, Sabzwari stated that party will try to keep the same passion as was seen in the Liaqatabad rally.