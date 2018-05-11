Another eight PML-N lawmakers jump ship

Defections continued on Thursday as six MNAs – two from Punjab and four from Balochistan – and two members of the Punjab Assembly quit the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), a private TV channel reported.

MNA Raza Hayat Harraj from Khanewal and Rana Umar Nazir from Gujranwala formally announced to join the PTI after a meeting with Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala, the channel reported. MPAs Abdul Razzaq Khan Niazi and Raheela Yahya Munawar also announced to join PTI at a meeting with Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, four MNAs from Balochistan – Jam Kamal Khan, Dostain Domki, Khalid Magsi and Khalil George – announced to join the newly formed BAP. Khan, Domki and Magsi had announced quitting PML-N last month. “We have decided in principle to quit the party over its policies of injustice towards Balochistan,” Khan, a former state minister and MNA from Lasbela told a press conference at Quetta Press Club on Thursday evening.

“Balochistan Awami Party will strive for the acquisition of rights of people of Balochistan in a political way,” BAP leader Saeed Hashmi said.

The MNAs defecting the ruling party lashed out at its policies and vowed to defend the rights of people of Balochistan. “The ruling party ignored Balochistan and always accommodated its coalition partners here,” Khan said.

Reports said former Punjab chief minister Dost Muhammad Khosa has also decided to join PTI.

According to reports, the politician from Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab will announce his inclusion in PTI at a meeting with Imran Khan in Bani Gala. Khosa is likely to contest next election as an independent candidate with the backing of PTI. His brother Saifuddin Khosa has already joined PTI.

Published in Daily Times, May 11th 2018.