Nawaz chairs party meeting over Senate Chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif chaired a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) consultative meeting on Saturday to discuss matters regarding the Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman nominees.

While talking to media, PMLN leader Mushahid Ullah Khan stated that party has majority of the votes for top positions of chairman and deputy chairman in Senate.

Various names were given in the meeting by the participants for the top seats in the Upper House. He further added that, the party was in a state, with the help of it’s allies to put forward Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Names of the nominees for the seats in Senate will be unveiled tomorrow, he added.

PMLN and its allies nominated Raza Rabbani for Senate Chairman slot, sources revealed.

Balochistan’s National Party (NP) leader Hasil Bizenjo said they would support the candidates put forward by the ruling party, following the meeting.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) head Dr. Farooq Sattar expressed the same views as Hasil Bizenjo.

The ruling party also plans to approach the independent candidates for their support besides the backing of political allies.