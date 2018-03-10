Lahore Weather

Sana Safinaz faces backlash for what people are calling ‘racist’ campaign

Eeshah Omer

One of Pakistan’s leading clothing brands, Sana Safinaz, has recently come under fire for an alleged racist campaign following the launch of its 2018 Spring Summer collection.

The catalogue, which was shot in the Masai Mara national park of Kenya, features local tribespeople positioned with colourful Sana Safinaz lawn-clad models.

While, of course, we can’t speak for the intention behind the campaign, the effort certainly insinuates an inherently greater power potential and influence of the Pakistani models over the Masai models. And, that’s the entire problem.

Under the endemic institution of slavery, black bodies have always been treated as objects to either serve or entertain their colonisers. Reinforcing this stereotype through irresponsible ethics of professional imagery seems just plain pathetic.

The uncomfortable images have elicited a backlash on social media platforms, with users categorising the campaign as “offensive” and “racist.”

Time to talk abt the elephant in the room. What were #sanasafinaz thinking with these images? I have to admit that when I saw the teasers for this African campaign I liked it – and then I saw these images from the catalogue. Seriously?! You go to Africa, a vibrant, exciting, rapidly developing place and you don’t use Africans as models, you don’t even use images of the dedicated, highly educated rangers on the safari parks. You use tribal type images. Not powerful images that reflect the rich history of Africa but colonial type images 😑. And that image of the African child in the second pic? I don’t get it. SS Lawn campaigns are no strangers to controversy (remember the coolies at the railway station) but based on the international mood, this is the most tone deaf campaign in a long time. SS love you guys and love your clothes but wtf @sanasafinazofficial

The pictures that offended in the Sana Safinaz campaign…are they wrong? Yes completely. Indigenous populations doing acts of servitude should never be a theme in an advertisement. It reeks of racism. However ask yourself this how many of your friends when they travel to Africa won’t let the locals carry your bags or pose with the Masai for a pic like their tribal rituals are a song and dance show? Isn’t Sana Safinaz selling the very dream most of our population has, that of being the brown sahib? Ask yourself when this is wrong for them to do it why is it right for us to live in some sort of quasi white wannabe frame throughout our lives…if that guy with an umbrella offends you stop the lady with the little kid at the back carrying her kids in dolmen mall also…#fashion #sanasafinaz #lawnmadness

This is some super racist bakwas. Pakistani Family/friends -this is dehumanizing and unacceptable in every aspect. No designer lawn is worth being held accountable in front of Allah for perpetuating the dehumanization of other human beings. Imagine yourself being used like this. Like a prop. The imagery is so colonial. And the comparison to animals. The usage of their textile. So much is wrong here. For my non Pakistani friends- @SanaSafinaz is a designer brand which is sold internationally. #SanaSafinaz Also watched their video ad just now. Your “azadi cannot be on the backs of others. Your azadi can never be bought through buying ultra expensive cloth—cloth that the industry jacked up the prices on so low/mid income women who work in the heat can’t even afford it. Are you Azad if your azadi is about flaunting $ around the underprivileged. This is neocolonial capitalist-feminist trash too. This is not azadi. Hit their pockets because that’s where it hurts them the most #Boycottsanasafinaz

This is not the first time that the brand has come under the spotlight for flack. Previously, in 2012, their notorious ‘coolie’ shoot received categorical feedback of the same kind.

Sana Safinaz has presently taken to their Instagram handle to issue an apology for their lawn catalogue, saying that their intention was not to offend anyone other than to “showcase [their] product was in a different way, never to exploit or conjure up negative thoughts or ideas.”

Lawn 2018

