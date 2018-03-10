Sana Safinaz faces backlash for what people are calling ‘racist’ campaign

One of Pakistan’s leading clothing brands, Sana Safinaz, has recently come under fire for an alleged racist campaign following the launch of its 2018 Spring Summer collection.The catalogue, which was shot in the Masai Mara national park of Kenya, features local tribespeople positioned with colourful Sana Safinaz lawn-clad models.While, of course, we can’t speak for the intention behind the campaign, the effort certainly insinuates an inherently greater power potential and influence of the Pakistani models over the Masai models. And, that’s the entire problem.Under the endemic institution of slavery, black bodies have always been treated as objects to either serve or entertain their colonisers. Reinforcing this stereotype through irresponsible ethics of professional imagery seems just plain pathetic.The uncomfortable images have elicited a backlash on social media platforms, with users categorising the campaign as “offensive” and “racist.”#SanaSafinaz learned nothing from their infamous ‘coolie’ ad campaign a few years ago. Now they’re at it again appropriating African culture and using black people as props. Apparently #racism sells! @sanasafinazoff pic.twitter.com/UDofKaWsiz— Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) March 7, 2018 “Here is a major Pakistani brand using African natives as subservient props. You want to discuss how exploitative the West is when it comes to South Asian culture? Lets 1st talk abt the deep rooted racist classist regressive mentality rampant in our own communities.” #SanaSafinaz pic.twitter.com/AhUoBJxkC8— Dania Ahmed (@daniahmed_) March 8, 2018This #SanaSafinaz ad says “my independence begins with me” while using the african safari as a prop. The images with the Masai people holding umbrellas for the models are even worse. Ditch the colonial fantasy please @sanasafinazoff https://t.co/sOfPROz1B9— Sameer Khosa (@SameerKhosa) March 8, 2018You would think brands like @sanasafinazoff would hire people to at least think for them before they launch such culturally insensitive campaigns. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Won’t be purchasing from you again until you do better🙄#SanaSafinaz— Haajira (@haajiraahmed) March 9, 2018let’s talk about the regressive, racist, downright offensive sana safinaz shoot. it’s 2018 & they think it’s okay to use black figures as accessories and exploit black culture as a means to sell overpriced lawn? matlub koi sharam hoti hai koi hayah hoti hai.#sanasafinaz pic.twitter.com/pafXJA8O5r— h (@HaadeaP) March 8, 2018The africans and their continent do not exist to aid your consumerism and fuel your fetish! They are not mere props to be used in your campaigns to up the “exotic” notch and appeal. #SanaSafinaz prove how utterly uneducated and insensitive they are. (yet again) #sanasafinaz— sherbano mazhar (@sherbanowattoo) March 8, 2018Time to talk abt the elephant in the room. What were #sanasafinaz thinking with these images? I have to admit that when I saw the teasers for this African campaign I liked it – and then I saw these images from the catalogue. Seriously?! You go to Africa, a vibrant, exciting, rapidly developing place and you don’t use Africans as models, you don’t even use images of the dedicated, highly educated rangers on the safari parks. You use tribal type images. Not powerful images that reflect the rich history of Africa but colonial type images 😑. And that image of the African child in the second pic? I don’t get it. SS Lawn campaigns are no strangers to controversy (remember the coolies at the railway station) but based on the international mood, this is the most tone deaf campaign in a long time. SS love you guys and love your clothes but wtf @sanasafinazofficialA post shared by Karachista : Style In Pakistan (@karachista1) on Mar 7, 2018 at 7:36pm PSTThe pictures that offended in the Sana Safinaz campaign…are they wrong? Yes completely. Indigenous populations doing acts of servitude should never be a theme in an advertisement. It reeks of racism. However ask yourself this how many of your friends when they travel to Africa won’t let the locals carry your bags or pose with the Masai for a pic like their tribal rituals are a song and dance show? Isn’t Sana Safinaz selling the very dream most of our population has, that of being the brown sahib? Ask yourself when this is wrong for them to do it why is it right for us to live in some sort of quasi white wannabe frame throughout our lives…if that guy with an umbrella offends you stop the lady with the little kid at the back carrying her kids in dolmen mall also…#fashion #sanasafinaz #lawnmadnessA post shared by Faisal Kapadia (@faiskap) on Mar 8, 2018 at 8:02pm PSTThis is some super racist bakwas. Pakistani Family/friends -this is dehumanizing and unacceptable in every aspect. No designer lawn is worth being held accountable in front of Allah for perpetuating the dehumanization of other human beings. Imagine yourself being used like this. Like a prop. The imagery is so colonial. And the comparison to animals. The usage of their textile. So much is wrong here. For my non Pakistani friends- @SanaSafinaz is a designer brand which is sold internationally. #SanaSafinaz Also watched their video ad just now. Your “azadi cannot be on the backs of others. Your azadi can never be bought through buying ultra expensive cloth—cloth that the industry jacked up the prices on so low/mid income women who work in the heat can’t even afford it. Are you Azad if your azadi is about flaunting $ around the underprivileged. This is neocolonial capitalist-feminist trash too. This is not azadi. Hit their pockets because that’s where it hurts them the most #BoycottsanasafinazA post shared by henazuberi -EIC Muslimmatters (@henazuberi) on Mar 8, 2018 at 7:22pm PSTThis is not the first time that the brand has come under the spotlight for flack. Previously, in 2012, their notorious ‘coolie’ shoot received categorical feedback of the same kind.Sana Safinaz has presently taken to their Instagram handle to issue an apology for their lawn catalogue, saying that their intention was not to offend anyone other than to “showcase [their] product was in a different way, never to exploit or conjure up negative thoughts or ideas.”Lawn 2018A post shared by Sana Safinaz (@sanasafinazofficial) on Mar 9, 2018 at 4:00am PST