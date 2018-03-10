Sana Safinaz faces backlash for what people are calling ‘racist’ campaign

One of Pakistan’s leading clothing brands, Sana Safinaz, has recently come under fire for an alleged racist campaign following the launch of its 2018 Spring Summer collection.

The catalogue, which was shot in the Masai Mara national park of Kenya, features local tribespeople positioned with colourful Sana Safinaz lawn-clad models.

While, of course, we can’t speak for the intention behind the campaign, the effort certainly insinuates an inherently greater power potential and influence of the Pakistani models over the Masai models. And, that’s the entire problem.

Under the endemic institution of slavery, black bodies have always been treated as objects to either serve or entertain their colonisers. Reinforcing this stereotype through irresponsible ethics of professional imagery seems just plain pathetic.

The uncomfortable images have elicited a backlash on social media platforms, with users categorising the campaign as “offensive” and “racist.”

#SanaSafinaz learned nothing from their infamous ‘coolie’ ad campaign a few years ago. Now they’re at it again appropriating African culture and using black people as props. Apparently #racism sells! @sanasafinazoff pic.twitter.com/UDofKaWsiz — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) March 7, 2018

“Here is a major Pakistani brand using African natives as subservient props. You want to discuss how exploitative the West is when it comes to South Asian culture? Lets 1st talk abt the deep rooted racist classist regressive mentality rampant in our own communities.” #SanaSafinaz pic.twitter.com/AhUoBJxkC8 — Dania Ahmed (@daniahmed_) March 8, 2018

This #SanaSafinaz ad says “my independence begins with me” while using the african safari as a prop. The images with the Masai people holding umbrellas for the models are even worse. Ditch the colonial fantasy please @sanasafinazoff https://t.co/sOfPROz1B9 — Sameer Khosa (@SameerKhosa) March 8, 2018

You would think brands like @sanasafinazoff would hire people to at least think for them before they launch such culturally insensitive campaigns. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Won’t be purchasing from you again until you do better🙄#SanaSafinaz — Haajira (@haajiraahmed) March 9, 2018

let’s talk about the regressive, racist, downright offensive sana safinaz shoot. it’s 2018 & they think it’s okay to use black figures as accessories and exploit black culture as a means to sell overpriced lawn?

matlub koi sharam hoti hai koi hayah hoti hai.#sanasafinaz pic.twitter.com/pafXJA8O5r — h (@HaadeaP) March 8, 2018

The africans and their continent do not exist to aid your consumerism and fuel your fetish! They are not mere props to be used in your campaigns to up the “exotic” notch and appeal. #SanaSafinaz prove how utterly uneducated and insensitive they are. (yet again) #sanasafinaz — sherbano mazhar (@sherbanowattoo) March 8, 2018

This is not the first time that the brand has come under the spotlight for flack. Previously, in 2012, their notorious ‘coolie’ shoot received categorical feedback of the same kind.

Sana Safinaz has presently taken to their Instagram handle to issue an apology for their lawn catalogue, saying that their intention was not to offend anyone other than to “showcase [their] product was in a different way, never to exploit or conjure up negative thoughts or ideas.”