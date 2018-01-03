Pakistan beat NZ XI in warm-up match

LAHORE: Pakistan have beaten New Zealand Eleven (NZ XI) by 120 runs in a warm-match played in Nelson on Wednesday.

After being put into bat first by NZ XI, Pakistan put 342 runs on board, driven by centuries from openers.

Fakhar pounded 106 from 84 balls and Azhar made 104 from 105 balls in a 206-run opening partnership.

Hasan Ali (36), Shadab Khan(24) and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (21) also participated to lead Pakistan to post 341-9.

In reply, the New Zealand XI were all out for 221 in 47.1 overs.

Michael Davidson with 54 was the top scorer from NZ XI side while Shadab Khan took four wickets for 52 runs.

Pakistan will meet New Zealand in the first of five one-day internationals in Wellington on Saturday.