Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, January 01, 2018

Main navigation


VIDEO: Punjab police officer beats up rickshaw driver for denying free ride

The incident took place in Garhi Shahu, Lahore where a police officer wearing the new police uniform can be seen beating up a rickshaw driver

LAHORE: Punjab police’s uniforms might have been changed by there doesn’t seem to be much hope for a change in their attitude.

Another incident of police brutality surfaced on Monday when a rickshaw driver in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu area was beaten up by a police officer.

The rickshaw driver Arif said that the officers wanted a free ride for a fellow on his rickshaw but when he denied it to them, they resorted to violence.

The police officers then tried to flee the scene but were caught by the citizens.

Submit a Comment