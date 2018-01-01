VIDEO: Punjab police officer beats up rickshaw driver for denying free ride

LAHORE: Punjab police’s uniforms might have been changed by there doesn’t seem to be much hope for a change in their attitude.

Another incident of police brutality surfaced on Monday when a rickshaw driver in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu area was beaten up by a police officer.

The rickshaw driver Arif said that the officers wanted a free ride for a fellow on his rickshaw but when he denied it to them, they resorted to violence.

The police officers then tried to flee the scene but were caught by the citizens.