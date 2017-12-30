APC participants scared of Nawaz, says Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the participants of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)-led All Parties Conference were scared of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Parties with conflicting views have joined hands as they are scared of Nawaz Sharif, said Sanaullah.

He further accused PAT Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri of using the Model Town incident for his political advantage

Qadri has previously demanded that Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah step down from their positions by December 31, in the wake of the Model Town inquiry report.

After the release of the Model Town Inquiry Commission report, several key politicians, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal, have thrown their weight behind the Qadri’s demand.

PAT-led APC discusses Model Town incident, Nawaz’ disqualification

PAT-led all-party conference (APC) is discussing the Model Town incident and Nawaz Sharif disqualification as prime minister in Lahore on Saturday.

Representatives of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Awami Muslim League (AML), Jamat Islami (JI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and other opposition parties reached the PAT Secretariat in Model Town to attend All Parties Conference called on Model Town incident.

Warning the incumbent government, Qadri said that they had the option to protest, stage sit-ins or take other measures which are deemed necessary in their quest for justice.