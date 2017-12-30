PAT-led All Parties Conference to take place today

LAHORE: An all parties’ conference led by the Pakistan Awami-led will be held in Lahore today.

Leaders from PSP, PPP, PTI, MQM, PML-Q and other parties are expected to join the conference over the issue of the Model Town incident inquiry report.

The conference will kick off with the inaugural speech of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri. A joint declaration will be issued with the consensus of all parties at the conclusion of the APC.

The APC will demand of the government to take action against the responsible officials involved in the Model Town massacre in the light of Justice Baqir Najfi commission report.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have extended their full support to Qadri on the matter.

While addressing a joint press conference with Tahirul Qadri, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that his party would abide by all decisions taken in the huddle scheduled for December 30.

PTI chief Imran Khan also confirmed his support for the PAT chief on Friday, saying that he will always support Qadri on the Model Town issue.