Israel opens new corridor for Gazans amid heavy assault

Israel announced on Wednesday that it is opening a temporary corridor to allow residents of Gaza City to flee as its ground assault intensifies. The Israeli army said the route, via Salah al-Din Street, would remain open for only 48 hours, urging civilians to move south toward areas it calls humanitarian zones. The move comes after days of heavy bombardment and advancing troops in Gaza’s largest urban center.

The United Nations estimates that nearly one million people were living in and around Gaza City before the latest offensive. Israeli forces reported that more than 350,000 residents have already fled south, though many Gazans say they have nowhere safe to go. Displaced families have described unbearable hardships, citing unaffordable transport costs, scarce tents, and soaring prices for basic supplies. Some, like 44-year-old Umm Ahmed Yunes, vowed to remain, calling death “cheaper and more merciful” than displacement.

Despite the opened corridor, Israeli strikes continued to hit Gaza City. The military confirmed targeting more than 150 sites since Tuesday, estimating that 2,000 to 3,000 Hamas militants remain entrenched in central areas. Hamas condemned the offensive as “systematic ethnic cleansing,” while Gaza’s civil defence reported at least 12 deaths from overnight bombardments. Independent verification of the figures remains difficult due to media restrictions and access challenges in the conflict zone.

International criticism of Israel’s actions grew louder this week. A United Nations investigative commission accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing incitement by senior Israeli officials. Israel rejected the report as “distorted and false,” demanding the commission’s abolition. Qatar and China joined global voices calling for an immediate halt to the assault, with Qatar describing it as an extension of a “genocidal war” and China condemning civilian harm.

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict are ongoing. Pope Leo XVI expressed deep solidarity with Palestinians facing forced displacement and harsh conditions. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Doha to meet Qatar’s emir, urging the Gulf nation to continue mediating Gaza talks. The Israeli military maintains its campaign aims to dismantle Hamas, but with tens of thousands of civilian deaths reported and fresh waves of displacement, global pressure on Israel continues to mount.