A Quiet Start to a Green Future

Mianwali’s first electric bus isn’t just a transport milestone – it reflects how democratic politics and genuine leadership can drive development to overlooked regions. As crowds cheered Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at Jahaz Chowk, the silent bus symbolised both sustainability and the promise of governance that connects progress with the people’s everyday struggles.

For Mianwali – a district often sidelined in Punjab’s development landscape – this step carries symbolic weight. The introduction of 15 electric buses, expected to serve more than 10,000 passengers daily, makes the case that democracy delivers when leadership prioritises equity. With wheelchair access, reserved seating for the elderly and differently abled, WiFi, charging ports, and safety measures like women-only compartments and CCTV, the fleet represents public transport built around dignity. A dedicated depot for charging, washing, and parking underlines administrative commitment to keeping the system reliable.

Inside the buses, joy was tangible. “Travelling in this beautiful bus feels like a dream,” said one passenger – a reminder that democratic governance is about recognition as much as service delivery. Addressing the launch ceremony in Mianwali, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced free travel for women, students, and senior citizens, while others would pay a nominal Rs 20. She highlighted that affordable, dignified mobility was not a privilege for Lahore alone. Punjab has ordered 1,500 electric buses, with 200 already delivered, and she emphasised that Mianwali was chosen as the starting point – a vision to ensure holistic development in the province.

Launching such a high-profile project in Mianwali underscores how leadership decisions can redefine development’s geography. “We want European-standard public transport across Punjab,” the CM declared, linking the applause of ordinary citizens to her broader mandate. The enthusiasm of Mianwali’s people reinforced her resolve to expand these schemes – a reminder that in a democracy, strength flows from responsiveness.

The launch event also became a platform for governance at large. Addressing the recent floods, the chief minister unveiled a relief package that spoke to both compassion and accountability. Families who lost loved ones or whose homes were completely destroyed would receive Rs 1 million in compensation. Those with partially damaged homes or the loss of cattle would be given Rs 500,000, while smaller livestock losses (goats or sheep) would be compensated with Rs 50,000. She pledged that assessments would begin immediately after the waters receded, promising: “I will not rest until all flood victims return to their homes.”

The figures underscored the scale of the challenge: 1.5 million people and two million animals rescued, 450 relief camps set up, and – critically – no epidemic outbreak despite mass displacement. Maryam Nawaz Sharif credited this to effective coordination in health and rescue operations. She praised workers who carried children, the elderly, and even livestock to safety, presenting it as a vision of “a Punjab where all lives – human and animal – are valued equally.” Such framing tied relief efforts to a democratic ethos of universal care.

Self-reliance was another thread of her speech. By insisting that operations were carried out without foreign aid, the chief minister framed development not only as a question of resources but also of dignity. This emphasis on provincial capacity reflected the political vision that democracy must be resilient enough to stand on its own feet.

Looking beyond emergencies, she promised accelerated development for Mianwali and its neighbouring districts, including Layyah, Bhakkar, and Khushab, assuring that these districts would see progress within two years unmatched in the province’s history. She also announced Rs 26 billion for a new sewerage system in Gujrat, casting it as evidence of political will to tackle long-neglected infrastructure.

Closing her address, she defended her hands-on role in flood relief. Critics may call it symbolic, but she argued it energised the bureaucracy. “If people were sitting on the ground, so were we,” she said. It was a striking reminder of how political leadership in a democracy is measured not just in policies but in presence – leaders seen standing with the people. For Mianwali, the electric buses are the most tangible result of the day. Though modest compared to Punjab’s long-term transport ambitions, the project represents the fusion of sustainability, inclusivity, and affordability. For working-class passengers, women, and differently abled commuters, it offers proof that public infrastructure can be people-centred.

Challenges remain: depots must be well managed, batteries must be maintained, and schedules enforced. Expanding to larger cities will test administrative capacity and financial discipline. The target of 1,500 buses is ambitious – delivering them across the province will be the real test of leadership. For now, Mianwali tells a different story. Its silent buses are more than just vehicles; they are symbols of how democracy can extend progress beyond provincial capitals, how true leadership can turn policy into people’s pride, and how sustainability can be woven into everyday governance. If these principles last beyond the fanfare, Mianwali’s start could well become a blueprint for Pakistan’s democratic development.

The writer is a Lahore-based public policy analyst and can be reached at [email protected])