CJP Appoints Judges to Key Judicial Posts

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi made important judicial appointments on Friday to strengthen the administration of top courts. He appointed two senior judges to key positions, aiming to improve transparency, efficiency, and service delivery. The appointments will help boost institutional capacity and public confidence in the judiciary.

Justice Afridi, acting as chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, named Sohail Muhammad Leghari as the new secretary of the council. Leghari, a district and sessions judge in BPS-22, was appointed on deputation. He earlier served as registrar of the Sindh High Court, where he contributed to reforms in judicial administration.

In another move, Fakhar Zaman, a district and sessions judge in BPS-21 from the Peshawar High Court, was appointed additional registrar for administration at the Supreme Court. Zaman previously worked as senior director at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad, gaining experience in judicial training and management.

The announcement said both judges would play crucial roles in handling the Supreme Judicial Council’s secretariat and the Supreme Court’s administrative functions. Their expertise is expected to improve institutional functioning and support reforms in the justice system.

According to the statement, the judicial appointments reflect the judiciary’s commitment to strengthening institutions and fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities. The move also aims to enhance efficiency and public trust in judicial processes across the country.