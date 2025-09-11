KP government hands over hospital management to private sector

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to outsource the management of underperforming hospitals as part of its ongoing health sector reforms. This move aims to improve services and ensure timely treatment for patients. Authorities emphasized that the hospitals will remain government-owned while benefiting from professional management by private entities.

The KP Health Department has issued an expression of interest, inviting private companies to submit applications by September 30. In the first phase, 24 hospitals, including Category B, C, and D level facilities, will be handed over to private management. Officials highlighted that this step is intended to enhance operational efficiency and patient care.

Health Advisor Ahetsham Ali clarified that hospitals are not being privatized. Instead, private management will help provide better and timely treatment at government expense. The initiative ensures that government employees continue performing their routine duties while receiving support from private operators.

Officials stated that private companies will help address staff shortages, improve availability of medical equipment, and enhance overall hospital facilities. The plan also aims to ensure cleanliness, punctuality of medical staff, and better organization within hospitals. This initiative is expected to significantly improve outpatient department (OPD) services.

KP government emphasized that quality treatment will remain free or at government slip rates, ensuring that no patient bears extra costs. Authorities said this collaboration between public and private sectors will create a more effective health system for the people of the province.

Overall, the outsourcing plan reflects KP’s commitment to strengthening healthcare services without privatizing hospitals. Officials expressed hope that this approach will address existing problems and provide timely, efficient, and high-quality medical care to all patients.