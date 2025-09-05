Pakistan slams India over incomplete flood data

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has criticized India for not sharing full details regarding recent floods affecting the region. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that while India provided some information through diplomatic channels, the data was incomplete. Pakistan stressed that timely and complete data is essential for disaster response and regional trust.

Shafqat Ali Khan also urged the Afghan government to take terrorism seriously, highlighting that terrorist safe havens exist within Afghanistan’s borders. He emphasized that Pakistan is fully capable of protecting its territory and citizens. Recently, Pakistan conducted operations in border areas against militants to safeguard its security.

LIVE: Spokesperson’s Weekly Press Briefing 05-09-2025 at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad https://t.co/k4Fd23xQEp — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) September 5, 2025

The spokesperson further called on Afghanistan to stop using its soil against Pakistan and urged Germany to seriously address the issue of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan who wish to travel to Germany. He noted that Germany should expedite the process of bringing Afghan nationals waiting in Pakistan to their country.

On another front, Pakistan strongly condemned Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza, particularly the targeting of hospitals and journalists. The spokesperson criticized Israel for ongoing human rights violations in the region.

Shafqat Ali Khan also highlighted the success of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China, where he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and held talks with various leaders. The Prime Minister condemned Israeli aggression in Gaza and emphasized regional cooperation on Afghanistan’s issue during meetings with leaders from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran. Pakistan reaffirmed its brotherly relations with Iran and commitment to enhancing bilateral ties with Russia. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to the SCO vision and called for stronger regional collaboration to address ongoing conflicts.